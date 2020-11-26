Small Business Saturday is a great way to support local business

Drew Butler

drew.butler@ardmoreite.com

According to the United States Small Business Administration, there are 31.7 million small businesses in the United States, and they represent 99.9% of all firms with paid employees in the country. They employ 47.1% of all private sector workers, and 62% of U.S. small businesses have reported they need to see consumer spending to return to pre-COVID levels by the end of the year in order to remain in business.

To better support these businesses, Small Business Saturday was founded in 2010 and takes place each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. These businesses are looking forward to Small Business Saturday more than ever before to help make up some of the revenue lost during the coronavirus shutdowns earlier in the year and the reduction in customers due to more people staying home to avoid exposure to the virus.

Ardmore Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mita Bates said that small businesses not only create jobs, they also support the community in a variety of other ways.

“Shopping at local small businesses creates jobs,” Bates said. “If you shop at our local entities, they will need more people on staff. We also know from studies that local business owners support their community and community projects, and I know from experience that the support from our local businesses is absolutely amazing. So, when their businesses are being well supported, they are then able to help out with all kinds of local projects.”

She also noted that small businesses tend to have a level of expertise that often cannot be found at big box stores.

“Most of the time, they have a pretty sophisticated sense of expertise, and they are able to help you if you are looking for a particular item like a specific piece of clothing or a piece of jewelry,” Bates said. “These people are very well versed on their inventory and know what they have and where to find it.”

Ardmore Main Street Authority General Manager Jeff DiMiceli encouraged everyone to come check out the shops in the Depot District to explore the wide range of items and unique gifts that are available right here in town.

“I’m not saying to buy things you don’t need or want, but I’m saying to come downtown and look around,” DiMiceli said. “You never know what you’re going to find, and if you’re looking for something specific, they’re happy to help you find it.”

In addition to the stores that are open year-round, Small Business Saturday is bringing a few pop-up shops that will only be open for a short amount of time. One of these is Ginger and Daisies Specialty Goods which will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 106 W. Main Suite 106 Saturday only.

“I specialize in eco-friendly and low-waste products for the home,” owner Sarah Corbell said. “I have plastic alternatives such as beeswax wraps, and I have reusable paper towels and other reusable items for the kitchen.”

The shop will also have items for the home such as reusable grocery bags and bamboo toothbrushes.

Corbell said she decided to open an eco-friendly business in Ardmore after struggling to find those types of products locally.

“All I could find were online shops that were from out of state, so I thought that I could help fill that need here locally,” she said. “Our recycling options are also really bad here, so it’s especially important to have items that you don’t have to throw away or recycle.”