Ardmore Beautification Council, Chickasaw Nation receive award from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

The Ardmore Beautification Council and the Chickasaw Nation were recently recognized with an award from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful at their annual Environmental Excellence Celebration. Keep Oklahoma Beautiful is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on preserving and enhancing the state’s natural beauty while ensuring a healthy, sustainable environment.

ABC and the Chickasaw Nation received the Team Builders - Tribal award for their partnership in the creation of the mural located on the east wall of Skateland. The mural is divided into five sections that each depict one era in Chickasaw history. To ensure accuracy, a team of Chickasaw Nation historians helped select the elements to include in each section.

ABC Julie Maher said this was the only award received by a finalist from the Ardmore area. However, several other individuals and organizations were nominated as finalists.

“This year Kay Laske was nominated as our affiliate champion, and we’re very proud of Kay for being part of Ardmore Beautification Council for over 30 years and lending her expertise to us,” Maher said. “Phillip Capshaw was nominated in the law enforcement category for his work with drug court to coordinate community service for individuals to go out and pick up trash. Ardmore Literacy Leadership and the Scouts BSA were nominated for their book sale event. Though they were not chosen as winners in their categories, they’re winners in our hearts for the wonderful things they do for our community.”

ABC itself received a nomination for affiliate of the year, however the Okeene Historic Preservation Group was ultimately selected for the honor. Maher said she was extremely happy for both the nominations and Okeene for their success.

“I think Ardmore Beautification Council does incredible work, but I’m proud for Okeene that they have such active citizens who do really excellent work for their small community,” Maher said.

Maher said while the ceremony is typically held in person at a large public gathering, this year’s awards ceremony was held virtually due to coronavirus. So instead of everyone going to Oklahoma City for the event, a small group of nominees and ABC volunteers gathered at the Goddard Center to stream the ceremony.

She is incredibly thankful for all of the hard work everyone has put in all year.

“2020 has been such a tough year for everyone, but Ardmore Beautification Council is thankful that we have volunteers that go above and beyond,” Maher said. “We’re also thankful for all of our great partners with the City of Ardmore, the Chickasaw Nation, and all of the other businesses and organizations who give to us throughout the year. Ardmore Beautification Council does something unique in Ardmore and we’re happy to do that for the citizens and the community.”