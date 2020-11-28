ALT cancels Christmas performances of 'Elf The Musical'

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Ardmore Little Theatre has decided to cancel all Christmas performances of “Elf The Musical" due to community spread of COVID-19.

The show was originally scheduled to open on Dec. 1, but was pushed back to Dec. 3 after two show associates tested positive for the virus. ALT President Carl Clark said the theatre’s board of directors decided to cancel the show after other cases emerged.

“Despite our efforts to avoid it, some members of the cast and crew have tested positive for the virus,” Clark said, adding that they are hoping for a rapid recovery for everyone.

A decision will be made next week on whether the theatre will try to hold January performances of the musical or cancel the show altogether. “We dearly hope to be able to give the public a chance to extend their Christmas season if we can arrange performances of this fun show in January,” Clark said.

ALT’s cast for the show includes 45 children and adults, with children under the age of 10 and seniors above 60, plus a 14-member orchestra. Clark said this will be the fourth show ALT has had to cancel since the pandemic hit the area in March.

Many of the shows canceled earlier this year, including performances of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Seussical Junior,” and “Wizard of Oz” have been rescheduled for spring and summer 2021.

If the theatre is unable to hold performances of “Elf The Musical” in January, the production will likely be shifted to Dec. 2021.

“We hate that this has happened after the hundreds of hours of work and time invested by our cast, crew and orchestra while getting the show ready for stage,” Clark said. “We greatly appreciate their efforts.”

Those who purchased tickets for the December performances of “Elf The Musical” can request a refund or can exchange the tickets if the theatre arranges January performances. To find out more information, contact the ALT Box Office at (580) 223-6387.