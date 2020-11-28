Local leaders reflect on their reasons to be thankful

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

Now that the turkey is being turned into sandwiches, the football games are over, and the Christmas season is upon us, it’s a bit easier to reflect on everything that makes us thankful. 2020 has been an extremely challenging year with illness, job loss, and political turmoil being some of the many challenges facing the nation. However, there is still much to be thankful for. With that in mind, some local leaders shared a few of their reasons to be thankful on Thanksgiving.

Mita Bates, President and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and the Ardmore Development Authority, said that in addition to being thankful for friends and family, she’s thankful for Ardmore’s ability to adapt and continue despite disruptions from the pandemic.

“As a business leader, I’m actually very thankful for the resiliency of the community of Ardmore and the way we have been able to pivot and respond to an extremely trying and challenging year,” Bates said. “When you look at other communities, we are faring much better than they are.”

Ardmore Mayor Doug Pfau said out of the many reasons he has to be thankful; he is most thankful for his family.

“My number one is my wife and daughters,” Pfau said. “I’m thankful for them because they are amazing, but most importantly I’m thankful for them because they make me a better person. They make me want to be a good husband, father and a better man.”

Ardmore Community Development Director Jessica Scott said she too is most thankful for family.

“I’m thankful for family and for FaceTime so that I can connect with family far away,” Scott said. “I’m also thankful for The Mandalorian series which is a great way for my family to enjoy something together.”

Ardmore City Manager JD Spohn said he is thankful for family, friends and his colleagues at the City of Ardmore.

“I’m thankful for my job and having a great staff who work hard for the citizens of Ardmore to make it the best it can be,” Spohn said. “I’m also thankful for OU football, which brings some sense of normalcy to an otherwise crazy year.”