Ardmore Shop with Cops program to return with adjustments this year

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The streets of Ardmore will be a little quieter this December without the sounds of children singing Christmas tunes over the radios of police patrol units.

Although the children will not be going with officers to shop this year, the local Shop with Cops program will still go on. This time, the officers will be going on their own excursions to shop from children’s wish lists.

The program, designed to help less fortunate families over the holidays, is more than 30 years in the running. Melissa Woolly, executive director of Heroes with Hope of Southern Oklahoma, said the organization decided to change up the program this year in order to protect the health of the officers and the children the program seeks to benefit.

“We’re trying to keep everyone safe, but the important part is the event is still happening,” Woolly said.

The children selected for this year's program have been asked to make wish lists and throughout the month of December, officers from the Ardmore Police Department, Carter County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies will be purchasing those items and wrapping them up.

The gifts will then be delivered to the children or placed at a drop off location where they can pick them up. “Our officers are going to have their units and they’re still going to be arriving at Walmart to do the shopping and all of that, we just won’t be able to have the kids going and getting to be in the cars and all of that,” Woolly said.

The selection process was also a bit different this year. Heroes with Hope relied solely on referrals from DHS, schools and others who work with children in need to carefully select each child or family. Woolly said the organization was limited on its ability to distribute applications due to COVID-19 restrictions at city hall.

“We just felt like it would be better suited if we had a referral system for people who were better acquainted with the situations that were going on,” Woolly said. “I think it has worked out really well, we had people that worked daily with these kids and kind of knew the situations and knew what was going on.”

Woolly said there is not a final total on the number of kids selected this year, but she expects the need to be greater than in past years due to the hardships the families have experienced in 2020. As long as the funds are available, Woolly said they will continue to shop for children till the end of December.

“Plum up until Christmas Day we’ll continue to receive referrals from either DHS or someone within the school system — somebody’s going to be contacting us saying we have an emergency placement or we have an emergency situation of some kind, so it’s never too late,” Woolly said.

The wish lists children have sent in so far primarily contain items of clothing, bedding and blankets. Woolly said this occurs almost every year, whereas children select items of need and things many might take for granted, more so than toys or entertainment.

“Every year I’m surprised, but gratitude seems to be one of the biggest things,” Woolly said. “The kids are just very thankful. It’s a heartwarming experience. Hopefully it’s something that in their adult life later on that they’re going to pay it forward.”

An older child who was selected for the program this year is a prime example of the gratitude children express for just simple items like clothing. The child put a black hoodie on his list, and left a note asking for a pair of pants "if it was not too much to ask for another item." Woolly said she called him later to ask him what else he would like to have.

“He was just really taken back that we were willing to do this. You never know what the response is going to be, but it’s always positive,” Woolly said. “It’s positive not just for the kids, but for the adults involved as well, for the families, the volunteers, everyone involved.”

Donations typically determine how much is spent on each child. Each year the goal remains about the same, and this year, children will get to spend up to $100 on items on their wish lists. The more funds, the more children the organization is able to shop for.

Woolly said their fundraising efforts were affected by COVID-19 this year, with some fundraisers not doing as well as they have in the past. However, they have continued to push forward in order to provide the best Christmas possible for less fortunate families in the community.

“We did not want to cancel the event so we just continued and moved forward,” Woolly said. “We’re just doing what we can.” Donations will continue to be accepted throughout the month of December.

To make a donation, contact Heroes with Hope at (580) 319-8571 or heroeswithhope@outlook.com. Checks and credit cards are accepted.

“The people that donate — I wish that was something we could share with them, the joy and the positive impact that they are able to give to these kids,” Woolly said. “It’s something that they might not even see for years to come, but I think it’s something that these kids will remember for a lifetime.”