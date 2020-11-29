Black Friday, Small Business Saturday busiest shopping days since beginning of pandemic

Drew Butler

The crowds came out in force on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday to help support local businesses. Though the number of shoppers was down significantly from last year, several Ardmore merchants agreed the weekend still brought the best sales figures since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Kaitlyn England, sales associate at The Rage, said lines queued up outside all day on Black Friday to take advantage of special sales and giveaways.

“Yesterday we opened up at 9 (a.m.), but we had a line starting by 7:45 (a.m.),” she said. “We limited the number of people inside the store to 12 at a time, so we had a line going all day. We also gave away swag bags at different times, so that kept the line pretty steady.”

Edie Caplinger, sales associate at Threads Clothing Company, said she expected sales on Saturday to surpass those on Friday.

“Because today is Small Business Saturday, it’s probably going to be busier than yesterday,” she said Saturday afternoon. “We weren’t expecting to have as large of a crowd because of COVID, so we knew things were going to be a bit scaled back. I’d say for a normal (pre-COVID) shopping day things have been moderately paced, but for COVID, it has been extremely busy.”

Autumn Henry, sales associate at The Stag, said their weekend sales actually surpassed what they saw last year.

“They told me that it’s been the busiest weekend since we’ve opened,” Henry said. “It’s been very steady all day yesterday and today.”

All three agreed that most of their sales came from the things put on sale in honor of the holiday shopping weekend. For those items not on sale, the most popular items were cozy winter clothing such as sweaters, sweatpants and sweatshirts. They said most customers seemed to be shopping for both gifts and themselves.