County records 14th COVID-19 death

The coronavirus pandemic has been blamed for 14 deaths in Carter County after a new death was recorded on Sunday. Many statewide data markers leveled off late last week after dramatic surges in new cases, active cases and deaths this month, but November ended as the deadliest month of the pandemic for Oklahoma and Carter County.

At least 197,745 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday. With 1,721 new cases of the disease recorded Sunday and 2,200 new cases recorded Monday, the state’s seven-day average of new cases dropped for a second consecutive day, to 2,838.71, according to data compiled by The Ardmoreite.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Even though the seven-day average dropped to its lowest level since Nov. 19, it was still twice the average recorded on Nov. 6. The last doubling of Oklahoma’s seven-day average of new daily cases took over two months, between Aug. 31 and Nov. 6.

Among the 26 new deaths recorded statewide between Sunday and Monday, one of those was a Carter County woman over the age of 65, according to an OSDH spokesperson. The virus has claimed 1,743 lives statewide and 14 in Carter County.

State health data tracking the nine-month pandemic indicates the virus spread across Oklahoma unchecked for most of November. Over 23% of pandemic deaths, 27% of virus-related hospitalizations and almost 38% of all new cases in Oklahoma were recorded in November.

The pandemic also set grim records in Carter County through November. At least 823 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Carter County last month, which accounted for 47% of all cases. Active cases more than doubled during the month with 364 cases not recorded as deceased or recovered on Monday, the highest number of active cases recorded in a single day.

Four of the 14 virus-related deaths in the county were also recorded last month, marking November as the deadliest month of the pandemic in Carter County.

While new daily recoveries from COVID-19 also hit record highs in November, they continued to be outpaced by new confirmed cases of the disease nearly every day. Out of the 28 days OSDH released data in November, only five of them recorded more new recoveries than new cases.

In total, Oklahoma recorded 57,435 new recoveries and 74,983 new cases in the month of November.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.