Police investigate Thursday morning assault

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police continue to investigate a domestic disturbance that victims say involved a firearm.

Authorities arrived at the 900 block of Lake Murray Drive South shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday morning in response to an assault, according to police records. Ardmore police Capt. Claude Henry said two victims alleged a suspect had pointed a firearm at them.

“It revolved around a domestic situation. One of the victims in this report and the suspect in this report were once in a dating relationship,” Henry said on Tuesday.

Responding officers tried to make contact with the suspect but were unsuccessful, according to a police report. Henry said officers also made an unsuccessful attempt to contact the suspect at their residence later that day.

Henry said charges have been sent to the district attorney’s office for consideration. Authorities continue to search for the suspect whose identity was not released on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported during the incident. “The firearm was simply pointed at the victims,” Henry said.