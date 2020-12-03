Southeastern sets virtual commencement ceremony for Dec. 12

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

This semester’s graduates from Southeastern Oklahoma State University will take part in a virtual commencement ceremony complete with personalized web pages for each of the hundreds of graduates this semester.

The commencement ceremony, dubbed “SOSU 2020 Commencement Reimagined,” will include pre-recorded comments from university administrators and a reading of the graduates during an online broadcast. Each graduate will also have a dedicated webpage where friends and family can post written and video messages, according to a Wednesday statement.

“Unfortunately, holding large, in-person gatherings such as commencement are not advisable, according to health officials. While we are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate this accomplishment in person, we believe this decision is in the best interests of the University,” said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom.

The school also released a list of over 900 candidates for graduation that includes students from 42 states and 10 countries.

The virtual commencement ceremony will be broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. on the SOSU website, https://www.se.edu.