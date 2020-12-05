Sulphur woman killed in crash

Staff Reports

The Ardmoreite

Staff Reports

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the death of a 24-year old Sulphur woman Saturday.

According to the report, the woman died after a crash on State Highway 1 early Friday morning near Mill Creek in Johnston County. A two-year old child was also injured in the crash.

According to the reports, the woman’s vehicle was stuck head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass a semi-truck.

Both the driver and a passenger in the oncoming vehicle were treated for injuries, the driver was released at the scene.

According to the report, the investigation is still ongoing.