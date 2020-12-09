Active COVID-19 case numbers in county continue to fall, remain above 230

Michael D. Smith

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Carter County continued a downward trend Wednesday as active cases fell to the lowest number in nearly four weeks. The coronavirus that causes the disease continues to spread across the state and has claimed the lives of at least 23 additional Oklahomans.

Oklahoma has recorded 222,993 cases of COVID-19 after 2,307 new cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The seven-day average of new cases statewide spent a sixth consecutive day near 3,000 when it fell slightly to 2,950, according to OSDH data compiled by The Ardmoreite.

The same six days have seen Carter County’s seven-day average of new cases fall by nearly 29%. Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 28, leading up to the peak average, Carter County recorded 276 new cases of COVID-19; between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9, the county recorded 141 new cases of the disease.

The number of active cases statewide has been near 30,000 every day in December while Carter County has seen the number of active cases drop by about one-third this month. The county recorded 231 active cases on Wednesday, the lowest number since Nov. 13.

Statewide trends of new daily cases and active cases mostly mirrored county trends through November. Any cause for the recent break in state and county data markers remains unclear, but the local trend started just over two weeks after the Ardmore City Commission passed a mask mandate on Nov. 12.

Tuesday and Wednesday requests for comment on recent local data trends from OSDH officials were not answered by press time.

Despite the downward trends, the seven-day average of new daily cases and the number of active cases in Carter County each remain twice as high as they were in mid-October. Six of the county’s 16 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded since Oct. 21.

Hospitals across Oklahoma are also dealing with the surge in cases. On Sept. 16, just over 500 people were in Oklahoma hospitals receiving care for COVID-19. By Wednesday, 12 weeks later, that number had swollen to 1,667. At Mercy Hospital Ardmore, that same number jumped from six patients on Sept. 16 to 25 patients on Tuesday.

The pandemic’s death toll in Oklahoma climbed to 1,945 on Wednesday after 23 new deaths were reported. The seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma fell to 19 on Wednesday but remains twice as high compared to mid-October.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.