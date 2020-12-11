Lone Grove police request public's assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Lone Grove Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.

The robbery reportedly occurred at a Shell gas station, located off of U.S. Route 70 in Lone Grove, at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. According to a report by the department, a man entered the gas station, brandished a pistol and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect is described as a white male around 40 to 50 years old. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red shirt with white under sleeves and a ball cap.

Police believe the suspect may be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lone Grove Police Department at (580) 657-4888.