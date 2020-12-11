Two killed, several critically injured in Carter County collision

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Two people are dead and several are critically injured following a head on collision in Carter County Thursday evening.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 6:21 p.m. on State Highway 53 East, two miles east of Springer.

A Ford pickup truck driven by Carissa Womble, 42, of Lewisville, Texas, and a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Coleman McGuffin, 25, of Gene Autry, were reportedly heading in opposite directions on the highway.

For an unknown reason, the Volkswagen crossed into the westbound lane of traffic and struck the pickup truck head on, according to OHP. The two drivers were pinned for an extended amount of time and sustained massive injuries due to the collision.

Both individuals were pronounced deceased on the scene and were transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City. A 16-year-old female from Lewisville, Texas was also pinned in the pickup truck for approximately 30 minutes.

According to OHP, the juvenile was freed by the Springer Fire Department and Ardmore Air Park Fire Department and transported to the OU Medical Center. The 16-year-old was admitted in serious condition with trunk internal, trunk external and arm injuries.

Two other passengers in the pickup truck also sustained serious injuries. Gabriel Castellano, 19, of Lewisville, Texas, was transported to the OU Medical Center to be treated for a head injury.

Michael Oteyza, 23, of Lewisville, Texas, was transported to Medical City Denton, where he was admitted with head and trunk internal injuries. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.