Downward COVID-19 trends in county slow, active cases jump

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

Active cases of COVID-19 in Carter County rose for a second day Saturday as community transmission of the disease continues around the state. Carter County also surpassed 2,000 cases of COVID-19 as Oklahoma continues to add nearly 3,000 new cases every day.

Oklahoma has recorded 233,336 cases of COVID-19 after 7,883 new cases were reported between Friday and Saturday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The less volatile seven-day average of new daily cases fell slightly to 2,870 on Saturday, according to OSDH data compiled by The Ardmoreite.

New cases in Carter County jumped by 84 between Friday and Saturday, which sent the total number of cases to 2,026.

The number of statewide deaths grew by 62 between Friday and Saturday, putting the pandemic’s death toll in Oklahoma at 2,042 and sending the seven-day average of new daily deaths to a record high 24.

While Carter County spent much of the week watching new and active cases decline, those downward trends ended abruptly with OSDH data reporting on Friday and Saturday. Active cases in the county jumped from 225 on Thursday to 270 on Saturday, and the seven-day average of new cases in the county remained above 20 after falling from 43 in two weeks.

According to the OSDH weekly epidemiological report released Friday, Oklahoma ranks 26th in the nation for total reported COVID-19 cases and 10th in incidence per 100,000 residents.

“Oklahoma’s current trend with new positive cases continues to reflect community transmission, which can be reduced by keeping 6 feet of physical distance from others, wearing face coverings when around individuals from outside the household, avoiding touching your face, and regular hand-washing,” read the weekly report.