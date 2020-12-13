Ardmore man facing felony charge for possession of juvenile pornography

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man is facing a felony charge for possession of juvenile pornography after reportedly possessing a graphic video in an online storage account.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation in November after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to an affidavit by the deputy assigned to investigate the case.

The tip included information from Dropbox, Inc. regarding a user identified as 24-year-old Kyle Elkin Savala. The sheriff’s office subsequently requested a search warrant for the data saved in Savala’s Dropbox storage account.

After receiving the data on Nov. 30, the investigator began reviewing all photos and videos contained on the account. According to the affidavit, one video depicted an adult man raping a 9-month-old baby.

The charging documents accuse Savala of being aware of the nature and contents of the video. A warrant for Savala’s arrest was issued on Dec. 8 and he was taken into custody a day later. He bailed out on Dec. 10 with a bond of $40,000, according to Carter County court documents.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for Jan. 14. If found guilty, Savala could face up to 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the charging documents, individuals convicted of possession of juvenile pornography are not eligible for a deferred sentence.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a nonprofit corporation designed to help find missing children, reduce child exploitation and prevent child victimization. Individuals can submit CyberTips online at http://www.report.cybertip.org. For emergencies, call 911.