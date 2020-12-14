State hospitals filling with COVID-19, active county cases surpass 300

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

New and active cases of COVID-19 in Carter County returned to levels not seen in a week as active cases in the state also ended a week-long plateau. The end of a brief reprieve from the months-long surge in new and active cases on Monday was accompanied by the highest number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in a single day.

Oklahoma has recorded 239,767 cases of COVID-19 since March, with over 6,400 new cases reported between Sunday and Monday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The number of deaths linked to the disease rose to 2,072 over those two days.

The number of Oklahomans hospitalized grew to 1,694 on Saturday, according to the OSDH daily situation report on Monday, which is the highest number reported in a single day.

The recent surge in new cases statewide sent active cases above 35,000 for the first time in Oklahoma. The number of cases not recorded as recovered or deceased rose to 35,163 on Monday and the seven-day average of active cases rose to a record high 31,944, according to OSDH data compiled by The Ardmoreite.

Carter County has recorded 2,107 cases of the disease after 81 new cases were reported between Sunday and Monday. Data from those two days sent the local seven-day average above 30 for the first time since Dec. 2.

Active cases in the county also surged over 300 over the weekend, falling from 324 to 311 between Sunday and Monday. That surge accounted for the highest number of active cases in the county since Dec. 2.

At least 28 patients were receiving hospital care for COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital Ardmore on Monday, according to a hospital spokesperson. Seven of those patients were receiving ICU care at the Ardmore hospital.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.