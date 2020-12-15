Days of giving: Dollar General presents Food and Resource Center with $10,000

Drew Butler

The staff at the Food and Resource Center of South Central Oklahoma were surprised with a $10,000 check courtesy of the Dollar General Ardmore Distribution Center on Monday. The check is part of the company’s “Days of Giving” campaign and the center will be able to use the funds at its discretion to support hunger relief efforts or educational programs.

James Rosson, director of the Food and Resource Center, said these funds can be used to help purchase several semitrailers of food.

“For us, this donation means basically four truckloads of food,” Rosson said. “Without donations, we don’t stay in business. Dollar General has been a great partner to us, and gifts like this mean the world.”

Rosson said Dollar General has partnered with the organization in the past and has provided almost 75,000 pounds of food and the shelves they use to organize their inventory.

Rosson said the food pantry is open four days a week to those who are in need of food, and they have been especially busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We help on average around 1,700 families a month, and it’s been kind of steady throughout all of this,” Rosson said. “But we’ve hit nearly 2,000 families a couple of times.”

Prior to the pandemic, those in need of the service were allowed to come into the pantry to select their own items, but they changed their policy to help keep everyone safe. Now their guests drive through and receive a shopping cart basket full of general items like meat, produce, dairy, canned goods, breads and pastas.

“About 100 baskets go out per day,” Rosson said. “The people really seem to like it because they can get in and out quickly.”

In keeping with the spirit of giving, The Ardmoreite is currently accepting donations that will be distributed to local children’s and family organizations along with area nursing homes. The pandemic has hit many locals hard, and more people than ever are currently in need.

A large donation box will be set up outside The Ardmoreite Monday through Friday during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., where we will be accepting new toys for children as well as older teens through Dec. 22. We will also be accepting new winter clothes and blankets for people of all ages and sizes through the end of December.