Ardmore police make arrest in connection with drive-by shooting

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers located a vehicle said to be involved in the shooting at around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The vehicle had reportedly been parked in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2700 block of West Broadway Street.

Henry said police were able to identify the driver as 19-year-old Robert Kevin Schaumann. “We were able to find out what room the subject was staying in and we were able to make contact with that subject in his room,” Henry said.

During the initial contact, officers reportedly located a firearm in Schaumann’s possession, and a background check revealed that he had an outstanding felony warrant for failing to appear in court for a previous felony charge.

Schaumann was placed under arrest for the warrant and an investigation ensued. “How we were able to determine the vehicles were the same was in reference to evidence we collected during the course of the investigation of the shooting on Dec. 9,” Henry said.

An interview with the suspect reportedly further connected him to a Dec. 9 drive-by shooting in the 500 block of 2nd Avenue Southeast. Following the investigation, Schaumann was booked into the Carter County jail for use of a vehicle to facilitate or discharge a firearm, as well as the outstanding warrant.

A second charge for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction was dropped after police learned that Schaumann had not yet been convicted of two pending felony charges filed against him earlier this year.

The charges include malicious injury to property over $1,000 and endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer. The eluding charge stems from a Jan. 8 incident in which Schaumann reportedly left a residence that had been shot at.

Ardmore police arrived at the residence shortly after receiving reports of shots being fired and observed a vehicle leaving the area. APD Capt. Eric Hamblin told The Ardmoreite police had attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a pursuit.

Officers later determined that Schaumann had been inside the residence at the time of the shooting and did not fire any shots during the Jan. 8 incident. Henry said there has not been any indication of a connection between the shooting that occurred in January and the shooting that occurred this month.

Ardmore police have recently seen an uptick in shots fired calls, but at this time, police do not believe Schaumann is involved in any other recent shootings.

“At this time it appears that this is the only shooting that we’re able to connect him to,” Henry said, referring to the Dec. 9 incident. “There’s not any other cases that we are suspecting he is the suspect in at this time.”

According to Carter County court records, the district attorney’s office filed a felony charge for use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon against Schaumann on Dec. 16. His bond has been set at $10,000 and a preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Henry said police are asking anyone with information on the shootings that have been occurring throughout Ardmore recently to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212.

“If anybody has any type of information, if they could call the police department and speak to an investigator, we would be more than happy to talk to them to be able to combat some of this violence that’s taking place in our city,” Henry said.