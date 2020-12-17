Ardmore man accused of raping child under 16

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man was taken into custody on Wednesday for charges of second-degree rape and lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

According to Carter County court documents, Marcus Eugene Hain, 38, is believed to have sent electronic messages to the victim sometime between November and December, 2020.

The charging documents state that the messages contained lewd proposals to the victim and were allegedly sent with intent to entice the victim to have intercourse with him. Hain is accused of raping the victim sometime within the time period of when the messages were sent.

According to Title 21 of the Oklahoma State Statutes, second-degree rape involves intercourse with a person who is under 16 — the legal age of consent in Oklahoma— or who is unable to provide consent as a student or ward of the state.

According to Carter County booking reports, Hain is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $100,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Both charges carry a possible sentence of imprisonment in the State Penitentiary for anywhere from 20 years to life. No further information is available at this time.