United Way raises over $1 million in 2020 fundraising campaign

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma announced their 2020 fundraising campaign has now brought in over $1 million, and they are expecting a few more donations in the near future. Executive Director Daela Echols said the totals currently stand at around $1,022,000 — almost $33,000 more than what was announced at their official campaign wrap up last month, and far surpassing the campaign goal of $875,000.

Echols said 98% of all funds raised will stay in the area, and the money will be distributed between the 34 partner agencies that make up the United Way of South Central Oklahoma next year.

She said the reason some of the donations are coming in after the campaign wrap up is because the pandemic caused some of their corporate donors to begin their employee drives later than usual.

“We knew at the wrap up that we were probably going to be over $1 million but we couldn’t say for sure because we didn’t know the exact figure,” Echols said. “We’re so excited and honored to see so much community support and to know that we’re surrounded by people who believe in us and our mission.”

Echols said that despite setbacks caused by the pandemic, the community rallied behind United Way with their support.

“We want to give a tremendous thank you to everyone who donated,” Echols said. “I think everyone reached in just a little bit deeper this year because of the pandemic. We weren’t able to have the normal campaign like we typically do, but I think everyone went above and beyond — from our corporate partners all the way to our individual owners. It was just a fantastic year for giving.”