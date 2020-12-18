'The Christmas spirit': Dickson police receive large donation of toys to distribute over holiday season

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Dickson Police Department received a large donation of toys this week, just in time to provide a little Christmas cheer for children in need.

Dickson Chief of Police Tim Duncan said the manager of the local Dollar General store in Dickson provided the department with a large box of various toys, and many other community members have helped contribute as well.

“So in return, we’re just trying to make sure kids have a good Christmas, just trying to make them feel loved and the Christmas spirit,” Duncan said. “We are definitely on our way as far as getting rid of the gifts and getting them out to families in need.”

Duncan said word spread fast after the department announced that it had gifts available for families on Wednesday.

“I appreciate the response. It’s been a great response from the community,” Duncan said. So far the department has already distributed gifts to around 15 to 20 families in need— and there is still room for a few more.

The Dickson court clerk and town treasurer have been helping police wrap the gifts, which range from remote control cars to Legos, and more. Most of the toys fit within the 3-8 age group of children, but some are suited for older children as well.

“We just put a range out there, but if they’re nine years old, 10 years old and they like Legos we’ll give them a Christmas bag of Legos,” Duncan said.

Duncan said he’s very grateful for the giving nature of the community that makes things like this possible. The local Dollar General has donated gifts for the department to distribute on several occasions, and community members often follow suit to help donate whenever they can.

“Everybody in the Carter County area pretty much helps us out just like they do with everybody else,” Duncan said. “I appreciate everybody who has been a part of this— people who have donated and people who have called in wanting to donate to add to all of this, I appreciate everybody’s help.”

Like many police departments throughout the area, the Dickson Police Department makes an effort to help out families in need around the holiday season each year. Duncan said they didn’t want the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent that this year, especially with so many families struggling.

“This year was really difficult just like it is for everybody else so we figured this would be the best way,” Duncan said. In order to help keep everyone safe and practice social distancing, families in need are asked to contact the department at (580) 223-0544 to make arrangements for gift pick ups or deliveries before Christmas.

“We’re doing the best we can and staying the safest we can all at the same time,” Duncan said. “I just hope that they have a good Christmas because this year has been a struggle for every one of us. I just hope it brings smiles to people's faces, especially the kiddos.”