Man injured in Ardmore shooting Wednesday morning

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Ardmore police responded to a shooting Wednesday morning that injured one victim.

Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Juan Galicia said officers received a call regarding shots fired in the 200 block of 9th Avenue Northeast at around 11:17 a.m. Upon arrival, they made contact with a victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound to one of his arms.

“The victim has since been transported and treated locally and has been released,” Galicia said, adding that the wound was non-life-threatening. A suspect has been identified, but police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation. Galicia said the victim was uncooperative with police and they have not determined a motive at this time.

“We hope that during the course of the rest of the investigation that maybe we’ll have more cooperation out of the victim and be able to determine that,” Galicia said. More information will be released as it becomes available.