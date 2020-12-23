Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Madill

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting that a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning near Madill.

Rebecca Guzman, 36, of Madill, was reportedly walking northbound on U.S. Route 377 at around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a vehicle. Guzman sustained massive injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by Marshall County EMS.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was in normal condition at the time of the collision, according to OHP. The cause of the collision is being cited as “pedestrian action” and troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.