Sights and sounds of the season: The lights on Longhorn Trail

Every night dozens of families from across the region visit 126 Longhorn Trail to see the spectacular Christmas light show. For the fourth year in a row, home owner Jon Harper has set up an elaborate light display complete with accompanying music. Visitors can tune their radios to a special station and watch as over 13,000 lights create a wide range of scenes, patterns and displays in rhythm to a wide variety of holiday songs — all from the comfort and safety of their vehicle.

Harper said the entire show includes about a dozen songs from multiple eras and genres, and it lasts about 40 minutes. While some visitors stay through the entire show, others leave after staying for a few minutes.

“It’s really got something for everybody,” he said. “There are songs from ‘Frozen 2,’ and there are some throwbacks to ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and everything in between. Anyone who comes out is going to hear something that takes them back to their childhood.”

The show is entirely free and will be running every evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through January 8. It opened for the season late last month, and Harper said it has been more popular than ever before.

“It’s been a lot busier than it ever has before,” he said. “I’ve made about 11 or 12 parking spots out here in front of the house thinking that would be more than enough, but last Saturday we had 16 people here and cars lined up all the way down to Brock Road. I’d say we’ve already had more than 1,000 people come though, which is well over what we had all of last year.”

Because of the increased traffic Harper and his 11-year-old son Russ have started spending a couple hours outside in the evenings to help direct traffic and make sure everything goes smoothly. This has allowed him to chat with some of his guests, and see first hand how much people are enjoying it.

“It’s been such a blessing to share this with everyone,” he said. “Every night I get to hear the kids and the parents singing along, and they all love it. It’s become a part of the community’s holiday tradition, and it’s so rewarding to be a part of it.”

Harper said he plans on keeping the tradition alive for as long as he is living at the house. In fact, he already has a few ideas for next year.

“Next year I might split it up into an A night and a B night, so if people come back they’ll get to see a different show,” he said. “I have an idea for some skit scenes where the trees are talking to each other, that I think would be really fun to include.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/LightsonLonghornTrail. Harper can also be reached through this website.

“If anyone has any questions or is interested in setting up something similar at their own house, they can contact me through the page,” he said. “I’ll be happy to walk them through how I have set everything up.”