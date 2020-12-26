Carter County records 17th COVID-19 death

Robby Short

robby.short@ardmoreite.com

The state of Oklahoma continued its record breaking deadly trend in December with 29 new deaths reported for Christmas Day, including one in Carter County.

The death of a Carter County woman in the 65 and older age group marked the 17th death associated with COVID-19 since date reporting began in March.

The 29 new deaths brought the three-day total to 125 deaths with 45 deaths reported on Christmas Eve and 43 deaths reported on Wednesday.

The newest deaths increased the states rolling total to 2,357, according to data released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and compiled by The Ardmoreite.

The deaths of more than 330,000 Americans have now been linked to COVID-19.

As of Friday, Oklahoma reported 35,048 active COVID-19 infections, 414 of which were associated with Carter County, marking the highest total to date. Friday was also the first time since data reporting began that the county saw active cases rise about 400.

The seven-day average for new cases in Oklahoma rose to 3,535, the highest average recorded to date. Friday also marked the 13th consecutive day where the seven-day average for new cases remained above 3,000. The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick..

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.