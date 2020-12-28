Ardmore police investigating drive-by shooting that resulted in crash

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting in Ardmore reportedly caused a wreck while attempting to flee the scene last week. The incident is currently under investigation by the Ardmore Police Department.

APD Sgt. Juan Galicia said officers received a call at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 23 regarding a vehicle that had driven by and began shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of Northwest Holt Boulevard.

No one was injured by the shooting and there was no damage to the residence, according to police. “The vehicle fled the scene and someone there at the residence that was being shot at commenced to following the individuals,” Galicia said.

While fleeing, the suspect vehicle reportedly crashed into another vehicle near P Street Southeast and the vehicle that had been following the suspects drove off. Galicia said no one was injured in the crash, except for a few minor bumps and scrapes. The suspect vehicle, however, was totaled.

Galicia said officers believe there may have been around four people inside the suspect vehicle, some of which fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. Police were able to identify some of the suspects, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.

The Ardmore Police Department is asking anyone with information on the recent shootings that have been occurring throughout the city to contact police at (580) 223-1212.