Heavy rains, potential winter weather expected in the coming days

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

Two cold fronts will be moving through Southern Oklahoma and each will be bringing colder temperatures, rainfall and the potential of winter weather. The first round is expected to have begun in overnight hours prior to this morning and the next round will be overnight on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Alex Zwink, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman said for the most part, the Ardmore area will only be receiving rainfall. However, there is a potential of freezing rain and later snow.

“For Tuesday night and Wednesday, it looks like it’s going to be pretty much all rain,” Zwink said. “Most of the freezing precipitation should stay well north of you. Then there are going to be some lingering chances of rain throughout the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night.”

He said the chance of freezing rain will be at its highest tomorrow morning, but it depends on how far south the cold front makes it.

“Looking into Thursday morning, you might see a bit of a transition between rain and freezing rain,” Zwink said. “I will say that right now there is a lot of uncertainty about where the surface temperatures are going to be and how far down this cold air is going to go. But the biggest chance of seeing it in your area would be the early hours of Thursday morning.”

He said temperatures will likely remain above freezing in the 30s for the rest of the day on Thursday, but as temperatures drop into the 20s on Thursday night, the area may experience snow.

“Through out Thursday, you’re going to see the bulk of the rain,” Zwink said. “There’s going to be possibly up to an inch of rainfall. Then as we go from Thursday night into Friday, there is a decent chance that rain will turn into snow.”

Zwink said the potential for both rain and snow will be gone by Friday, and the forecast is looking sunny for the next several days after that. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s by Friday and continue warming up through the weekend and into the mid 60s by early next week.