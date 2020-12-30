Davis man facing charge after allegedly attempting to burglarize home in Ardmore

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Davis man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to burglarize a home in Ardmore last week.

According to Carter County court documents, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Mitchell Derek Bowerman for first degree burglary on Dec. 20. Bowerman is accused of breaking and entering into a house located off of South Plainview Road earlier that day.

Court documents state that Bowerman forcibly entered the home by breaking the glass out of the front door. Two people were reportedly inside at the time and Bowerman is believed to have entered the residence with the intent to commit assault and battery.

A felony charge for first degree burglary was filed against Bowerman on Dec. 21. e bonded out of jail a day later for the amount of $1,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 4.

If found guilty, Bowerman could face up to 20 years of imprisonment.