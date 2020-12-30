Lone Grove man facing charges for allegedly breaking into home, attacking occupant

Sierra Rains

A Lone Grove man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into a residence last month and attacking the occupant with a club weapon.

According to Carter County court documents, Lone Grove police arrested 25-year-old Brannon Chase Cronley last week on two felony warrants for first degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Cronley is accused of breaking and entering into a house located off of Gooseberry Street in Ardmore on Nov. 20. Court documents state that Cronley broke through a door located on the south side of the home while the victim was inside of the residence.

Cronley then allegedly struck the victim on the left side of the face with a club weapon. Cronley is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $10,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 18.

If found guilty, Cronley could face several years of imprisonment. First degree burglary carries a possible sentence of anywhere between seven and 20 years. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.