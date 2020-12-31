Ardmore man facing charges for kidnapping, second-degree rape

Sierra Rains

An Ardmore man was taken into custody last week for kidnapping and second-degree rape.

Charges for both alleged crimes were filed against 20-year-old Brandon Alexander Sullivan a day after his arrest on Dec. 21. According to Carter County court documents, Sullivan is accused of enticing the victim, who was 14 years old at the time, to sneak out of her house.

The charging documents allege that Sullivan had intended to “detain and conceal” the victim from her father, and accuse Sullivan of having sexual intercourse with the victim.

According to Title 21 of the Oklahoma State Statutes, second-degree rape involves intercourse with a person who is under 16 — the legal age of consent in Oklahoma— or who is unable to provide consent as a student or ward of the state.

Sullivan is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $25,000. A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 28.

If found guilty, Sullivan could face several years in prison and a fine of up to $500. Kidnapping is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and second-degree rape carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years.