Property taxes due today for area residents

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

Property owners in Carter County have until the end of the day to pay their taxes for 2020. For those who need a bit more time, they can opt to pay half of their bill today and can then make a second payment for the remainder of their bill by March 31.

Carter County Treasurer Marsha Collins said that payments can be made in person at the Carter County Treasurers Office located at 25 A St. NW. Acceptable methods of payment are cash, money orders, cashier’s checks, and credit cards. Any payments made with a credit or debit card will be charged a 2.95% convenience fee by card processing company.

Anyone making a payment today can also pay with a personal check, however no personal checks will be accepted after December 31.

Collins said Carter County property owners will have until January 15 until their bill becomes delinquent and 1.5% fee gets added onto the bill for each month the bill is not paid.

“We have a slight grace period here,” she said. “It’s not necessarily given in every county, but in Carter County the penalties do not start until January 15.”

While the fees will not start being added until the middle of next month, the treasurers office will not accept any half payments after today. Any payments made after today must be for the full amount of the bill.

Those who would prefer to pay their taxes online can do so by visiting www.cartercountytreasurer.org where they accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express. The 2.95% convenience fee will also be added to online payments.

Collins said that the coronavirus pandemic has not seemed to affect the amount of payments that have been receiving so far.

“We’ve been pretty busy, and we’re right on target with what we collected last year,” Collins said. “We’re not down any so far.”