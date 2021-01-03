Area artist awards prize for child's superhero drawing

Drew Butler

dbutler@gannett.com

On Saturday afternoon, area artist Daniel Miller helped foster a love of art by awarding a prize to 5-year-old Aubree Shepard. Early last week he announced a contest for children to create a drawing of themselves with superpowers. On New Year’s Day he announced the winner, and Shepard’s drawing of “Diabetic Destroyer” was selected the winner.

Miller said he ended up with around 20 different entries, but Shepard’s entry stood out because of the unique super power her character possessed.

“Her drawing was of ‘Diabetic Destroyer,’ and it said that with her superpower her uncle wouldn’t be sick any more,” Miller said. “I think it’s so cool that she chose a power that would help others — especially a close family member.”

Shepard’s prize was a motorized V6 Top Gun Hyper Bicycle that she can sit in and drive around. She met with Miller on Saturday afternoon to pick up her prize. Miller said both Shepard and her younger sister Ava were excited to get behind the wheel.