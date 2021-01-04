2 charged for attempted burglary at Ardmore home construction site

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

Two people are facing charges following an alleged late-night burglary attempt at an Ardmore home that was under construction.

Ardmore Police Department Sgt. Juan Galicia said officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle sitting outside of the home in the 600 block of Prairie View Road at around 12:56 a.m. on Dec. 31.

“We had just gotten some information that the vehicle had been seen in the area and there were concerns that maybe they were trying to take some things from the property,” Galicia said.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a female, identified as 26-year-old Heather Muniz, of Ardmore, who was inside of the vehicle. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Galicia said officers located a small amount of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

While checking the residence, officers located another subject who was reportedly hiding inside of a closet. The subject, 32-year-old Dustin Jones, of Ardmore, was apprehended inside of the residence, and both individuals were transported to the Carter County jail.

The construction company reportedly informed officers that no items appeared to have been taken or were missing immediately following the incident. Galicia said most of the time when individuals break into construction sites they are looking for tools.

“They know that they can get these tools and take them to some pawn shops and just different places and sell them pretty easily,” Galicia said. “Especially if they’re addicted or use narcotics, more times than not that’s what they’re doing. They’re just trying to get things to be able to sell and get a quick $20 here, $20 there and get some more dope.”

A felony charge for attempted second-degree burglary was filed against Jones later that day, and Muniz is facing misdemeanor charges for unlawful possession of CDS and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Muniz bonded out of jail on Dec. 31 for a bond amount of $250, and is set to appear in court on Feb. 19. Jones bonded out of jail the same day for a bond amount of $5,000. He is scheduled to appear for a preliminary conference on Feb. 18.

Both individuals could potentially face prison time if found guilty.