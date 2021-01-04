Stratford man facing multiple charges following Johnston County pursuit

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Stratford man is facing multiple charges after reportedly leading Johnston County deputies on a pursuit through Mill Creek last month.

A felony charge for endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer was filed against 43-year-old Danny Ray Compton on Dec. 30, according to Johnston County court documents. Multiple misdemeanors were also included in the charges against Compton.

Compton reportedly fled from deputies on Dec. 26, leading them on a pursuit through Mill Creek in a white pickup truck. According to the Johnston County Sheriffs Office, Compton had felony warrants out for his arrest prior to the incident.

During the pursuit, Compton reportedly jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran from deputies on foot. The vehicle continued rolling and stuck an unoccupied vehicle sitting in a driveway. Compton was placed under arrest following a short foot pursuit through a field.

According to Johnston County court documents, Compton has previous warrants for failing to appear or failing to pay on charges involving forgery and burglary out of Garvin County.

Misdemeanor charges against Compton include driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Compton is currently being held at the Johnston County jail with a bond of $65,000. He is set to appear in court on Feb. 8, and could face imprisonment if found guilty.

Endangering others while attempting to elude is publishable by up to five years of imprisonment and each of the misdemeanor charges against Compton carries a possible sentence of up to one year in jail.