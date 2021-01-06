SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 80%.
NEWS

APD requests public's assistance in identifying suspects in theft case

Sierra Rains
srains@ardmoreite.com
The Ardmore Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the two men pictured. The individuals are suspects in a recent theft.
A close-up photo of a suspect in a recent theft. Ardmore police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured.

The Ardmore Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft and unauthorized use of a debit card. 

Officers reportedly made contact with the victim on Dec. 24. According to APD, the victim advised police that his wallet had been stolen and his debit card was used to make purchases at two local businesses. 

Police were reportedly provided with video surveillance of the unauthorized transactions. Images from footage captured on Dec. 22 depicting the two men believed to be responsible. 

Anyone with information or who can identify one or both of the suspects pictured is asked to contact the Ardmore Police Department at (580) 223-1212. 