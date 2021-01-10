Letter to the editor:Lankford, others, violated oath of office

The Daily Ardmoreite

January 6, 2021, was foreseeable. Trump has always been a shallow con-artist, lacking in intellect and void of moral fiber, unfit to govern.

His “leadership” in denying science and frustrating reasonable efforts at mitigation has cost America thousands of lives lost to Covid-19. But he also jeopardized something every bit as precious – our liberty.

January 6, 2021, bears many similarities to the Crystal Night and the rise of Nazi Germany, and the complicity displayed by the German government and some of the German people then is disturbingly similar to the complicity exhibited by Trump’s supporters now, in both active support and silent tolerance. We must learn from history or we will be doomed to repeat it.

On January 6, 2021, certain Senators and members of the House of Representatives formally objected to Congress’ certification of Joseph Biden as the next President, offering the lame excuse of supporting or bringing attention to the need to answer “questions” about the validity of the election, when those “questions” are only those of Trump himself in blind denial of reality. Those officials violated their oath of office and each should resign immediately, including Lankford, whose switch, after the riot, does not exonerate him.

Are tax breaks, deregulation and a richer portfolio so important to us, as Americans, that we are willing to risk the freedoms (and responsibilities) of self-government? I don’t think so. It is time, through the democratic process, to take back our country and work together to govern for the good of the whole.

Mike and Barbara Hisey

Ardmore