Ardmore man killed in collision with semitruck

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man was reportedly killed in a Love County collision with a semitruck on Sunday.

The collision occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 35 at mile marker 5, two miles north of Thackerville, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A vehicle traveling northbound on the interstate reportedly struck the back of a semitruck at a high rate of speed and departed the roadway, striking a guard rail.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Anthony Torres, of Ardmore, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the collision, according to OHP. The driver of the semitruck was not injured.

The cause of the collision is currently under further investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.