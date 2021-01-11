Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Murray County

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A pedestrian was reportedly killed after being struck by a vehicle in Murray County on Sunday.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at around 7:14 a.m. on U.S. Route 177, two and a half miles south of Sulphur.

Nicholas Molina, 24, of Marietta, was reportedly in the northbound lane of travel when he was struck by a vehicle heading northbound on the highway. According to OHP, Molina was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained from the collision.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The incident is currently under further investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.