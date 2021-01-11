Post-holiday virus surge underway in Carter County, active cases over 1,000

Michael D. Smith

msmith@ardmoreite.com

The average number of new COVID-19 cases recorded each day in Carter County is about three times higher than 2020’s record high as pandemic data from across the state indicates the coronavirus continues an unmitigated spread well into the new year.

While numbers reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health experienced delays over the holidays which may have skewed data, health officials say social gatherings still led to a worsening health crisis.

“While holiday testing and reporting plays a part in these increased numbers, we must also factor in that gatherings during the holidays have likely affected case numbers as well,” said state health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye in a Sunday statement.

Carter County has recorded 4,027 cases of the disease after 176 new cases were reported on Monday. While no new cases were reported by OSDH on Jan. 1 or Jan. 3, almost 1,200 new cases of the disease have been reported in the county this year.

The first 11 days of January 2021 have already recorded more new cases of COVID-19 in Carter County than any other month of the pandemic. This month is on pace to nearly triple December’s record number of new monthly cases in the county.

As a result of the recent surge, the seven-day average of new daily cases in Carter County climbed from 41 on Jan. 1 to over 133 on Monday. The number of active COVID-19 cases reported in the county doubled in less than two weeks and surpassed 1,000 for the first time Sunday and climbed to 1,046 on Monday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. OSDH reports of confirmed cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 are known to be delayed by days or even weeks.

Oklahoma has recorded 335,247 cases of COVID-19 after 3,885 new cases were reported on Monday, according to OSDH data. The death toll reported by OSDH grew to 2,775 after 14 new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

The seven-day average of new daily cases statewide rose above 4,000 for the first time Monday. Seven-day averages for new active cases, new hospitalizations and new deaths in Oklahoma also reached record highs on Monday.

Over 43,000 recorded cases were considered active in Oklahoma on Monday, the fourth time in as many days that the number of active cases set a record in the state.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.