Wilson woman killed in Carter County collision

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

A Wilson woman was reportedly killed in a Carter County collision on Saturday.

The collision occurred at around 4:41 p.m. on U.S. Route 70 and State Highway 76, two miles south of Healdton, according to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Nissan Altima heading eastbound on U.S. 70 reportedly attempted to make a left turn onto State Highway 76 and was struck by a 2016 Dodge Ram heading westbound on U.S. 70.

A passenger in the Nissan, 36-year-old Dyrenda Ankney, of Wilson, was pinned in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, according to OHP. Ankney was extricated by multiple Carter County fire departments and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, a 16-year-old from Sulphur, sustained internal and external injuries, and was flown to the OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. According to OHP, the 16-year-old was admitted in good condition.

The driver and a passenger in the Dodge pickup truck were treated on scene for minor injuries. According to OHP, seat belts were in use by every individual. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the collision.