Ardmore man arrested for animal cruelty

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

An Ardmore man was arrested on Sunday after police reportedly discovered a deceased dog and a severely malnourished dog in the backyard of his residence.

Police discovered the conditions after being called to the area to conduct a premise check. Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said two patrol officers were dispatched to the residence in the 100 block of S Street Northeast at around midnight.

“The reporting party stated that there may have been a suspect that was possibly trying to open vehicle doors at that residence,” Henry said. Officers checked around the residence and did not find any evidence that any property crime had occurred.

However, while checking the back yard, officers came across a dog that appeared to be malnourished. “Officers stated that they could see the spine, the rib cage and the hip bones that made up the profile of the animal,” Henry said. “The animal didn’t seem to have any energy and was very slow to move. It was in poor condition.”

Police reportedly did not find any food or water that was accessible to the animal at the time of the investigation. Henry said officers also found another dog that was already deceased and was in a similar condition.

“The deceased dog had bones protruding from its skin and also appeared to be malnourished,” Henry said. Following the investigation, officers made contact with the property owner, 53-year-old Terry Robinson, and questioned him about the animals.

After the interview, Henry said officers felt that they had enough evidence to take Terry Robinson into custody for animal cruelty. Robinson was transported to the Carter County jail and an animal control officer arrived shortly after to transport the surviving dog to the animal shelter for treatment.

Henry said the Ardmore Police Department takes incidents of animal cruelty very seriously, and state law is specific in requiring that animals have food, water, shelter and access to veterinary care.

“This is certainly an interest that we’re going to continue to have in outside animals — ensuring that the owners are taking care of them,” Henry said. “It’s just one of those things that people need to understand, with ownership of any type of animal there’s also a responsibility that they need to uphold.”