Suspect in Lone Grove armed robbery in custody

Sierra Rains

srains@ardmoreite.com

The suspect in an armed robbery at a Lone Grove gas station has been identified and taken into custody.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers received word that the suspect, 40-year-old Jacob Eugene Davis, of Ardmore, had been staying in a camper trailer in the 800 block of D Street Southeast last week.

Officers attempted to make contact with Davis on the morning of Dec. 8 but were unable to locate him at that time. Police continued to monitor the area and noticed Davis exiting the trailer at around 9:30 a.m. that morning.

Henry said Davis fled on foot after an officer confronted him. However, officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody.

Davis was transported to the Carter County jail for charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month in relation to an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in Lone Grove on Dec. 10.

According to a report from the department, Davis allegedly entered a Shell gas station, located off of U.S. Route 70, and brandished a pistol. Court documents say Davis placed the small, chrome plated pistol on the counter in front of the cashier and demanded money.

Davis reportedly took $600 to $700 in cash. According to Carter County court documents, Davis has had previous run-ins with police for similar crimes.

In 2010, he was convicted for second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm, and he has previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and concealing stolen property.

If found guilty of both charges in the armed robbery case, Davis could face several years in prison. Robbery with a weapon is punishable by a minimum of five years, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years.