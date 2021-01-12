Texas man arrested for sexual assault of Healdton juvenile

Sierra Rains

A Texas man was arrested last week for two felony warrants related to an investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile from Healdton.

The Carter County district attorney’s office filed warrants for the arrest of 20-year-old Ryan Dewayne Shugart, of Whitesboro, Texas, earlier this month, according to Carter County court documents.

Shugart is being charged with rape by instrumentation and forcible sodomy. Court documents accuse Shugart of sexually abusing the victim, who was 12-years old, in July, 2020.

The charging documents state that Shugart allegedly used his finger to penetrate the victim and forced the victim to engage in oral sex with him. Shugart was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, and is currently being held at the Carter County jail with a bond of $50,000.

A preliminary conference is scheduled for Feb. 25, and a no contact order has been filed on behalf of the victim. If found guilty, Shugart could potentially spend life in prison.

Rape by instrumentation is punishable by a minimum of five years and a maximum of life without parole. Forcible sodomy carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years of imprisonment.