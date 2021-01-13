Arrest made after hostage situation in Ardmore, one injured by gunshot

An Ardmore man was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the chest and holding three people against their will Tuesday night.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers responded to the 200 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast at around 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a male who had suffered a gun shot wound to his chest.

The victim was removed from the crime scene for medical treatment and later airlifted to another hospital. Henry said the victim is currently in stable condition.

Witnesses to the shooting reportedly informed police that the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Tayrean Dejon Miller, had fled from the area and was heading west. K-9 officer Riggs was deployed to help track the suspect and led officers to a residence in the 1000 block of B Street Northeast.

“At that point the Ardmore SWAT team and the hostage negotiation team was activated and we attempted to communicate with Miller for over three hours while he was barricaded inside the residence,” Henry said.

At around 3:15 a.m. an Ardmore SWAT member was able to communicate with Miller and talk him into leaving the residence. Henry said officers made contact with several occupants who had been inside of the residence and it was determined that three individuals were held against their will.

Miller was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Carter County jail for charges of shooting with intent to kill and three counts of kidnapping. Officers reportedly were able to locate a handgun believed to be used in the shooting in the residence on B Street Northeast.

At this time, Henry said officers believe the incident may have been related to a dispute over money. Miller has also been identified as the suspect in a Dec. 23 drive-by shooting, but police do not believe the incidents are connected.

Miller is currently facing a felony charge for use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon. Charges for shooting with intent to kill and kidnapping are pending review by the district attorney’s office.

“I think that overall our department responded really well,” Henry said. “We used a lot of our resources during this call and the team work that we were able to establish during the call proved to be very successful.”