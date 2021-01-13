Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road to perform at The Goddard Center

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Goddard Center would like to invite you and your family to enjoy International Acoustic Music Award Winner Kyle Dillingham and his band Horseshoe Road at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Goddard Center Members can make reservations for free to this event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that visitors abide by social-distancing guidelines. Masks are required in the building. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will be live-streamed for free on our Facebook page.

Dillingham, an Oklahoma native, has electrified and energized audiences in 41 countries. He picked up the violin when he was nine, and eight years later, he gave two featured performances at the Grand Ole Opry. With an eclectic musical style ranging from Blues to Bluegrass, Gypsy Jazz to Western Swing, Country, Rock and Gospel, Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road blend them into an earthy genre they call Heartland Americana.

Honored by Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry, Dillingham was selected as a recipient of the 2009 Governor's Arts Award, acknowledging his life's work as a violinist, vocalist, musical ambassador for the state of Oklahoma and for his gift to connect with people throughout the world.

In the Spring of 2019 Dillingham and his band, Horseshoe Road, participated in the 2018-2019 American Music Abroad season, organized by The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and The Association of American Voices, with a tour through Kosovo and Kuwait. They were chosen as one of fifteen ensembles, standing out in an applicant pool of nearly 300 bands.

Kyle Dillingham & Horseshoe Road have also taken the stage with The Charlie Daniels Band, The Oak Ridge Boys, Roy Clark, Hank Thompson, Lee Greenwood, Vince Gill, Jimmy Webb, Toby Keith and Thailand’s Pop Superstar, Tik Shiro, and has performed with the Taipei Symphony Orchestra, China’s Lanzhou Symphony Orchestra and the Amici New York Symphony Orchestra, among others.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. Tickets can be purchased at www.goddardcenter.org, in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.