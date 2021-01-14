Chamber to host Zoom conference on second round of Paycheck Protection Program

The Daily Ardmoreite

The Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will be holding a teleconference on Friday to discuss the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program. Several local bankers will be on the call to provide information and answer questions from business owners. The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan.15, and will be open to the public. To register email Madison Dial at mdial@ardmore.org. Those unable to attend can also email Dial with their questions which will then be asked during the call, and the recording of the meeting will be made available.