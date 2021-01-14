Smith named Rotary Club Student of the Month for January

The Daily Ardmoreite

Rotary Club Student of the Month for January

Shakira Smith is the daughter of Della Blackwood. She is a senior at Ardmore High School where she maintains a 3.93 GPA. Smith is involved in Leaflets, National Honor Society, Ardmore Thunder Jam, and is concurrently enrolled at Murray State College. She has been awarded an English Award, Blue Ribbon Scholar, and has been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. In her spare time, she enjoys sports, shopping, eating, and sleeping. Smith works at the Ardmore Clubhouse. She plans to attend college and play sports.