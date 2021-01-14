West named Kiwanis Club Student of the Month for January

The Daily Ardmoreite

Kiwanis Club Student of the Month for January

Luke W. West is the son of Steve and Coby West. He is a senior at Plainview High School where he maintains a 3.9 GPA. West is involved in the Academic Team, Student Council, Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, and National Honor Society. He also attended Oklahoma Business Week where his team placed second in Camp. West has been awarded the Sophomore Boys Citizenship Award, Oklahoma Academic Scholar, Principal’s Honor Roll, and is CPR Certified. In his spare time, he enjoys reading, weight lifting, and various outdoor activities. West is a lifeguard at the YMCA. After college, he plans to become an Optometrist.