Man reportedly stabbed at Ardmore's Central Park

A man was reportedly stabbed at Ardmore’s Central Park early Thursday morning, but allegedly refused to cooperate with police.

Ardmore Police Department Capt. Claude Henry said officers were dispatched to area, in the 500 block of West Main Street, at around 8:30 a.m. The reporting party advised police that a male subject who was walking east from the park appeared to have been injured.

Henry said officers made contact with the victim in the 200 block of West Main Street and it was apparent that the man had an injury to his chest consistent with a possible stabbing. “The officer did overhear the victim say that he was stabbed while he was at the park,” Henry said.

However, the victim reportedly would not give police a description of the suspect and refused medical treatment. “The victim also refused to press charges on any type of suspect that we were able to find,” Henry said, adding that the man’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Henry said this incident is not consistent with any type of crime that has occurred at the park, and the police department reportedly has officers who drive by the area regularly.

“We do not suspect that this type of crime is going to continue to occur. I think that more than anything this was a personal disagreement with two people who knew each other and it’s an isolated incident,” Henry said. “It’s just hard for us to really tell because of the lack of cooperation in this case.”