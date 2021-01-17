Longtime Ardmore City Schools educator to speak at virtual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration

Debra Fields has been educating students at Ardmore City Schools for over two decades, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Day she will be sharing her wisdom with the community at large during the virtual celebration hosted by the HFV Wilson Community Center.

The celebration will also include a selection of musical performances from groups within the community. The annual parade, which was previously scheduled to take place on Monday morning, has been canceled do to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fields works as the District Reading Instructional Coach for ACS and has also taught pre-k, kindergarten and first grade during her 25 years with the school. She said she was drawn to teaching because she enjoys helping others lean.

“I just love to teach,” she said. “I teach at the school. I teach at my church, and on Saturday mornings I teach a women’s ministry.”

In her current position she provides training and support for the teachers so that they, in turn, can help their students be more successful.

“I work with the teachers to help them with children who are struggling with their reading,” Fields said. “Sometimes I will work with a student to really see what their struggle is, and then I’ll get back with the teacher to set a goal about how to reach and advance that student.”

In addition to her many years at the school, Fields is a longtime Ardmoreite and moved to the city as a child with her mother and five siblings. After graduating high school, she received her undergraduate degree from Langston University and a masters degree from the University of Oklahoma. She and her husband Carl have been married for 35 years, and their son Jarrod lives in Jacksonville, Fla.

Her speech on Monday will discuss the importance of setting personal standards and not simply following the crowd.

“I approached what I shared from the fact that Dr. King had an undeniable, unmistakable impact on our society because he was a man of God with a heart for people,” Fields said. “He did what he was called to do.”

The HFV Wilson Community Center will post a video of Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 18 to their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityOfArdmoreHFVWilsonCommunity Center.